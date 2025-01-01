SCG
The SCG precinct is located less than 15 minutes from Sydney's CBD. Map
Conditions of Entry
Familiarise yourself with the venue's conditions of entry prior to match day.
Transport & Parking
Plan your journey to the venue including public transport, parking, drop-off/pick up locations.
Accessibility
The venue's accessibility information can be found here.
Room Details
Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.
|Room
|Arthur Morris Room
|Gate
|Gate D
|Stand
|Victor Trumper Stand
|Level
|Level 2
Venue Map
Event Details
-
Cocktail Style
-
All day grazing menu with a range of canapes and light dishes
-
Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main innings break
- Alcoholic and non-alcoholic, coffee, tea and chai served throughout the day
-
Dedicated in bowl seating area to view the cricket
- Dedicated reception hosts offering all day assistance
Dress Code
The Dress Code is business casual. Guidelines are as follows:
Schedule
|Gates
|09:00
|Room Opens
|10:00
|Coin Toss
|10:00
|Start of Play
|10:30
|First Session
|10:30 - 12:30
|Innings Break
|12:30 - 13:10
|Second Session
|13:10 - 15:10
|Innings Break
|15:10 - 15:30
|Final Session
|15:30 - 17:30
|Estimated End of Play
|17:30
|Room Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play