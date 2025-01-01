Q - What should I wear? Can I wear shorts?

A – Each room / area has its own dress code. To make sure you and your guests are dressed to impress, check out the tabs above and select the page for the tickets you have. Specific dress code info can be found there including handy images and details around where and when shorts are okay.

All our hospitality rooms are fully air conditioned and each ticket includes seating in the stands (most of which is in the shade), so generally, you won’t be too hot no matter what the Australian summer throws at us.

Costumes or novelty outfits including cricket jerseys look great in the General Admission area, but our hospitality rooms are premium areas so leave the chicken costume at home this time.

Q - What about the Food and Drink?

A – For Function Room guests, delicious food and drinks are included in your ticket and will be served in a sit down format during the breaks.

Any dietary requirements will of course be welcomed. If you have not let us know of you or your guests dietary requirements, please do ASAP by emailing rsvp@cricket.com.au so we can make sure no one goes hungry.

If you have purchased a Private Suite or Outdoor Box, dietary requirements will be arranged directly between you and the venue caterers.

Check out the tabs above and select the page for the tickets you have purchased for specific details on food and drinks on offer in your area

Q - Do you serve full strength beer?

A – Yes.

A variety of non-alcoholic drinks will be on offer along with light beer, full strength beer, wine and bubbles too.

Enjoy your drinks responsibly!

Q - Can spirits be purchased?

A – Yes.

Guests in Signature Dining, Club SCG, The Deck, Legends Lounge can buy spirits at the bar.

Q - Where is my Hospitality Room, Private Suite or Outdoor Box?

A - Check out the tabs above which will have the location of your particular hospitality room or private facility and directions how to get there.

The details will also be on your mobile or e-ticket for reference.

Any queries on the day, please ask any friendly Cricket Australia or Venue staff for assistance when you get there.

Q - What time does the Hospitality Room open?

A - Hospitality Rooms are open one hour before the start of play each day. Go to the menu above and click on your specific experience to see what time it will open.

Private Suites and Outdoor Boxes are accessible for the hosts from gate open times however it is up to the host to tell their guests what time the catering will start and when they would like them to get there.

Q - What time does the Hospitality Room, Private Suite or Outdoor Box close?

A - One Hour Post Stumps.

Just because the cricket is over for the day, doesn’t mean you need to head home straight away. All our corporate hospitality rooms will be open for one-hour post stumps with the bar closing 30 minutes before this.

If you’re in a Private suite or Outdoor Box, your host will decide what time to call it quits. However, the maximum time you can remain in the private facility is one hour after stumps with “last drinks call” 30 minutes before this.

Q - What happens if it rains or play ends early?

A – Hospitality Remains Open.

Sometimes in cricket play finishes a lot earlier than anticipated, but never fear – our hospitality rooms will remain open until the scheduled stumps time for that day of play.

This means even if Australia have an outstanding morning batting and win the match by 11:05am, the food and fun will still go all afternoon until scheduled.

In the unlikely occasion we do have to shut up shop early we will (as per the T&Cs) but will absolutely avoid this at all costs.

If you’re in a Private suite or Outdoor Box, your host will decide what time to call it quits! However you will not have to vacate the premise until the scheduled finish time, with ‘Last Drinks’ call half an hour before that.

Q - Will we be in the sun?

A – Most Private Suites are completely protected from the sun, however Outdoor Boxes may be sun-affected at some stage during the day. Please contact the team at Cricket Australia for assistance in specific venue locations about sun, shade and what that means for your day. As always in the Australian summer - Don’t forget to slip, slop, slap! This applies even when you are sitting in the shade as you will get burnt from the sun’s rays bouncing off the rest of the stadium.

Q - If there are no overs bowled at a day of international cricket, are Premium Experience Guests entitled to any refund?

Unfortunately, you are not entitled to a refund if you are provided access to your facility on the day of the match. Please refer to the premium experience terms and conditions