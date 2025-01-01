InMobi
The Gabba Lounge

The Gabba Lounge is unrivalled fun at the cricket in a relaxed environment. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with an all-day grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, as well as outdoor seating.

What's Included

  • All day grazing menu with a range of canapes and light dishes
  • Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main innings break
  • Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee, and tea
  • Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you've got an excellent view of the action
  • Dedicated reception host offering all day concierge service

Dress Code

The minimum and acceptable standard is smart casual, we suggest you dress comfortably to suit the length of time you will be at the match. Items permitted include:

  • Collared shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, or official team merchandise (replica on field shirts)
  • Dress pants, shorts, chinos or jeans
  • Skirts, dresses, playsuits/jumpsuits
  • Closed in shoes, heels, dress sandals or flats

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Gabba Room 1
Gate Gate 10
Stand Southern Stand
Level Level 3

Schedule

Gates Open 16:45
Room Opens 17:45
Coin Toss 17:45
Start of Play 18:15
First Session 18:15 - 19:40
Innings Break 19:40 - 20:00
Second Session 20:00 - 21:25
Estimated End of Play
 21:25
Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

 