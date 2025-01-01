InMobi
Cygnet Lounge

The Lounge is unrivalled fun at the cricket in a relaxed environment. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with an all-day grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, as well as outdoor seating.

What's Included

  • All day grazing menu with a range of canapes and light dishes
  • Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main innings break
  • Beverage package including beer, wine and soft drinks, barista coffee and tea
  • Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you’ve got an excellent view of the action
  • Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service

Dress Code

The Dress Code for Cygnet Lounge is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Cygnet Room
Gate Gate C
Stand Lobby 126
Level Level 2 North West

Schedule

Gates 10:30
Room Opens 11:00
Coin Toss 11:00
Start of Play 11:30
First Session 11:30 - 15:00
Innings Break 15:00 - 15:30
Second Session 15:30 - 19:00
Estimated End of Play
 19:00
Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

