What's Included

All day grazing menu with a range of canapes and light dishes

Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main innings break

Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee, and tea

Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you've got an excellent view of the action

Dedicated reception host offering all day concierge service

Dress Code

The Dress Code for Arthur Morris Lounge is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Arthur Morris Room Gate Gate D Stand Victor Trumper Stand Level Level 2

Schedule

Gates 17:30 Room Opens 18:30 Coin Toss 18:30 Start of Play 19:00 First Session 19:00 - 20:25 Innings Break 20:25 - 20:45 Second Session 20:45 - 22:10 Estimated End of Play

22:10 Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!