Pavilion Lounge

The Lounge is unrivalled fun at the cricket in a relaxed environment. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with an all-day grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, as well as outdoor seating.

What's Included

  • All day grazing menu with a range of canapes and light dishes
  • Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main innings break
  • Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee, and tea
  • Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you've got an excellent view of the action
  • Dedicated reception host offering all day concierge service

Dress Code

The Dress Code for Pavilion Lounge is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Arthur Morris Room
Gate Gate D
Stand Victor Trumper Stand
Level Level 2

Schedule

Gates 18:00
Room Opens 18:45
Coin Toss 18:45
Start of Play 19:15
First Session 19:15 - 20:30
Innings Break 20:30 - 20:45
Second Session 20:45 - 22:00
Estimated End of Play
 22:00
Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

