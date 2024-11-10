Men's ODI Series
3rd ODI v Pakistan
Perth Stadium | 10 November 2024
Cygnet Lounge
Exclusive to Perth ODI - Cygnet Lounge is unrivalled fun at the cricket, the perfect place for friends or clients to come together and enjoy the fast-paced ODI action! Relax with a substantial grazing menu, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, as well as outdoor seating.
Private Suites
Soak up the atmosphere in style with a private indoor pitch-facing suite to enjoy with clients, colleagues or friends. Max capacities vary. Choose your own food and beverage menu, additional charges apply.
Outdoor Boxes
The ultimate outdoor private seating experience to soak up the cricket atmosphere with clients, colleagues or friends. Max capacities vary. Choose your own food and beverage menu, additional charges apply.