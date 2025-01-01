Cricket is the heartbeat of the Australian summer and seldom will it beat more loudly than throughout the 2024-25 season when some of the world’s best players and most intense rivalries light up stadiums across the country.

The eyes of the cricket world will be on the five-Test NRMA Insurance Border-Gavaskar Series as the world’s two top-ranked teams fight for global supremacy with Pat Cummins’ men attempting to defeat the brilliance and depth of an Indian team which will be going for three series victories in a row in Australia.

While the home crowd will be out in force, the amazing atmosphere for the India-Pakistan game during 2022 ICC T20 World Cup provided a taste of the incredible support and atmosphere that Indian fans will add to this momentous series.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is just one part of a blockbuster summer that also features men’s white ball series against Pakistan, a women’s white ball series against India and the Women’s Ashes, where the world champion Australian women will attempt to retain the Ashes trophy following an extremely close series in England last year.

Significantly, the Women’s Ashes will include several big stadium games culminating in the first ever day-night Test match at the MCG, providing perfect summer evenings for fans getting behind Alyssa Healy’s champion team.

Cricket prides itself on creating memorable experiences and we invite you and your guests to enjoy a range of offerings designed to suit all tastes, be that watching from the comfort of The Lounge, revelling in the atmosphere out on The Deck, indulging in one of our premium sit-down dining packages or enjoying one of the many other premium experiences.

This will be a summer like no other and we can’t wait to welcome you.

See you at the cricket!

Nick Hockley

CEO

Cricket Australia