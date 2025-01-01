InMobi
Return to Homepage
Register Your Interest (opens new window)
Register Your Interest (opens new window)

PRIVATE SUITES

Soak up the atmosphere in style with a private indoor pitch-facing suite to enjoy with clients, colleagues or friends. Max capacities vary. Choose your own food and beverage menu, additional charges apply.

Inclusions

  • Exclusive private room overlooking the field
  • Customise the space to your personal requirements
  • Choose your menu. Additional charges apply for catering and steward fees

To compare all our Premium Experiences, click here!

Available in