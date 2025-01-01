PRIVATE SUITES

Inclusions
- Exclusive private room overlooking the field
- Customise the space to your personal requirements
- Choose your menu. Additional charges apply for catering and steward fees
To compare all our Premium Experiences, click here!
Soak up the atmosphere in style with a private indoor pitch-facing suite to enjoy with clients, colleagues or friends. Max capacities vary. Choose your own food and beverage menu, additional charges apply.
Inclusions
To compare all our Premium Experiences, click here!