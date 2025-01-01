When will tickets go on pre-sale?

The countdown begins! Pre-sale tickets go on sale June 4, register here.

Can I still purchase using the password after the pre-sale has ended?

Once the pre-sale period has closed, the password will no longer apply and will revert to public on sale in which anyone has access to purchase at standard retail prices.

Is the pre-sale price for all seating categories?

Pre-sale pricing applies to select seating categories (Men’s International matches entry level pricing excluded)

How many tickets am I allowed to purchase?

The maximum number of tickets you can purchase at one time is 20. For bookings larger than the maximum transaction limit, please make a group booking enquire here.

When will tickets go on sale to the public?

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 14 2024.

How to buy tickets?

Match information can be found here.

Select the ‘Buy tickets' and you will be taken to the authorised ticket agent to complete your purchase.

Ticketmaster

Marvel Stadium

Perth Stadium

Sydney Showgrounds

University of Tasmania Stadium

WA Cricket Ground

Ticketek

All other venues

Please note tickets can be purchased via the web, phone, or at the gate on match day.

Tickets purchased through any other source can be cancelled without notice with no refund or compensation.

How to buy group 20+ tickets?

Match information can be found here. To make an enquiry about purchasing 20 or more tickets for a match day, email the Group Bookings team premiumsales@cricket.com.au including as much information about your request as possible.

Are there Premium Experience/Hospitality packages available?

Yes, there are packages available for selected matches and days. Find out more and speak to one of our sales team here or purchase now through Ticketek or Ticketmaster online. Get in quick, as they are limited.

Are there travel and accommodation packages available?

Yes, there are travel and accommodation packages available, you can find out more at Cricket Australia Travel Office. Get in quick, as they are limited!

Where are the tickets for Day 5 of the Test?

Tickets for Day 5 will be available to purchase via the venue’s ticket agent at the conclusion of Day 4. Entry will be $10. Children aged 15 and under are free, however a ticket must be redeemed for entry and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Entry fees will be donated in full to associated charities for the Sydney Pink Test (McGrath Foundation).

Will all tickets be seated together?

Tickets purchased in a single order at the same time will be seated together.

What is the age limit for a child ticket and are these available in all price categories?

For International matches children are classified as 3 – 15 years of age as of the time of the match. Children's tickets can be purchased for most price categories, but not all. Please contact your BBL Clubs as the age limits may differ.

What constitutes a “Family’ for the Family ticket?

A family ticket consists of 2 adults and 2 children. Those attending as a family do not need to be related to each other. Family tickets can be purchased for most price categories, but not all.

How will tickets be delivered?

All tickets will be issued as mobile tickets or print at home tickets from the ticket agent. You will be able to share these with other people you are attending with as well.

Why aren’t all seats available for sale?

At all venues, there are a range of operational matters which require some tickets to be held in reserve seating that subsequently may become available to the general public closer to the match. For example, our broadcast requirements, sightscreen etc.

What are accessible seats and how are these purchased?

This includes wheelchair spaces and enhanced amenity seating. Enhanced amenity seating might be on an aisle, involve less stairs or have more space around the seating position.

Accessible seating can be purchased by calling the ticket agent dedicated phone lines

Ticketmaster - Submit an online request here - phone: 1300 446 925

Marvel Stadium

Perth Stadium

Sydney Showgrounds

University of Tasmania Stadium

Ticketek - Visit this page - phone: 1300 665 915

All other venues

What is a price category?

Each price category is an indication of seat locations in the venues. ‘ ‘A Reserve’’ tickets will generally provide more shade coverage throughout the day and are in a premium viewing position when compared to the lower price categories.

Can I request where my seats are located?

At all times you will be able to select which category you would like to purchase. In peak on sale times, ticket sales may be limited to ‘next best available’, outside of these times there is more flexibility to select your seat/s within the available seating bays.

Is there a way to get a refund or resell a ticket?

Refund

Refund or exchange of tickets are only applicable if the match has been cancelled, rescheduled, relocated or washed out. Please refer to the National Refund Policy available here to check if you are eligible for a refund.

Resell

You may resell your tickets at the same price you bought them for through our official ticket agents, however the resale of tickets at a premium is a breach of the Ticket and Entry Conditions, available here. A breach of these could result in:

Cancellation of all affected tickets without notice; and/or being refused admission to, or evicted from the Venue, without refund of the ticket price or compensation of any kind.

In addition, the resale of tickets in certain circumstances is governed by ticket sales legislation in each state and may attract criminal penalties.

Does the ticket cover public transport to the venue?

The advertised ticket price includes public transport on match day to the following venues: Adelaide Oval, The Gabba, SCG and Perth Stadium.

Why am I seeing a queue/waiting room page when buying tickets?

Demand for cricket tickets is expected to be high. If you are seeing a busy queue/lounge page, it means many people are after tickets at the same time as you and a queue system has been implemented to assist ticket purchases. Please remain on the page and don’t refresh your browser – the page refreshes itself frequently to let more fans through to purchase tickets.

Why is there a timer when I am trying to buy tickets?

Due to high demand or website traffic, a time limit may be implemented during the checkout process. This gives as many people as possible a chance to purchase tickets.

TIP: To speed through the checkout process, login to your Ticketek/Ticketmaster (pending the match you are buying) account in advance.

What does ‘Allocation Exhausted’ mean?

When all general public tickets currently available for a match or seating category have been allocated to ticketholders, the match or specific seating category will display as ‘Allocation Exhausted’. Additional tickets may become available once operational matters have been finalised closer to match. For matches where general public ticket allocations have been exhausted, Premium Experience or Travel Packages may still be available.

Which payment methods are accepted?

General public tickets can be paid for using VISA, Mastercard, American Express or Afterpay (a form of payment that allows you to pay off your tickets through instalments-conditions apply).

Are there any additional transaction or delivery fees?

There is a per transaction charge fee. This charge is only applied per transaction, so whether you purchase 1 or 10 tickets in a single transaction you will only ever pay one fee. Transaction fees vary for each venue.

What accessible needs are catered for at venues?

Accessible facilities provided across our venues vary. To ensure you have a great experience at the cricket please click on the venue link below to find out more information

MCG: https://www.mcg.org.au/the-stadium/access-and-inclusion

SCG: https://www.sydneycricketground.com.au/plan-your-visit/visitors_information

Adelaide Oval: https://www.adelaideoval.com.au/access-information/

Perth Stadium: https://optusstadium.com.au/the-stadium/facilities/accessibility

The GABBA: https://thegabba.com.au/the-venue/accessibility.aspx

Manuka Oval: https://manukaoval.com.au/events/disabled-access/

I’m part of the Sikh Community is there anything I should be aware of?

Cricket Australia is committed to creating brilliant live experiences for all our fans in welcoming, safe and respectful environments.

Cricket Australia warmly welcomes members of the Sikh community to our events. Cricket Australia acknowledges that the wearing of a kirpan is one of the five articles of the Sikh faith. We have recently reviewed our policies, including in collaboration with our venue partners, and have taken a consistent approach to kirpans at all Cricket Australia events.

Kirpans cannot be taken into venues at Cricket Australia events. However, Cricket Australia offers the following courteous and sensitive free cloaking services specifically for kirpans:

Adelaide Oval: Cloaking is available at Adelaide Oval. Upon arrival venue staff will direct the patron to one of the Supervisors located at each of the entrances who will assist with cloaking at the nearest cloaking room.

Perth Stadium: Cloaking is available at Venues Live Reception

Gabba: Cloaking is available at Gate 7 Venue Office

MCG: Cloaking is available at External Gate 3 – Customer Service Office Stadium Management Centre.

SCG: Secure cloaking storage is available within the CA Accreditation Centre near Gate B. Please ask your friendly customer service staff for assistance on escorting you to this location.

Security staff at Cricket Australia’s above Tier 1 venue partners have been educated on the appropriate handling of and respect to be afforded to a kirpan, should any member of the Sikh community wish to cloak their kirpan for the duration of the cricket event.

If you would like details for cloaking requirements at other venues, please contact the relevant venue.