See all the drama of the Ashes, live

The Ashes remains one of the most historic and hotly contested events in world sport and we are pleased to release the dates of the 2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes series!

Featuring iconic matches such as the Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests, an exciting day-night match at the Gabba, the hugely supported Adelaide Christmas Test and the rapidly growing West Test.

Fans will be treated to back-to-back Ashes summers with the CommBank Women's Ashes this season including the historic first day-night Test at the MCG.

From roaring stadiums to moments that will transcend borders and generations, this is cricket at its finest and you need to see it, live.

Fans travelling to the 2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes series can join the Cricket Australia Travel Office waiting list.

For updates about ticket release timings and priority access, register here.

 

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes series dates:

  • Perth Test (West Test): Perth Stadium | Nov 21-25
  • Brisbane Test (Day/Night Test): Gabba | Dec 4-8
  • Adelaide Test (Christmas Test): Adelaide Oval | Dec 17-21
  • Melbourne Test (Boxing Day Test): MCG | Dec 26-30
  • Sydney Test (New Year’s Test): SCG | Jan 4-8

Mark your calendars and get ready for the ultimate NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes Series experience, the most iconic series in world cricket!

 

See the 2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes series, live!

Register for priority access to tickets, stay up to date with schedule information and special offers from Cricket Australia.

Plan your ultimate NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes Series experience with the Cricket Australia Travel Office (CATO). Be the first to know when exclusive travel packages and premium experiences go live.

Elevate your NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes Series experience with our premium offerings! From exclusive access and VIP events to behind-the-scenes tours or lounge seating, enjoy cricket like never before.

Discover the travel packages tailored for the 2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes Series! With exclusive access to the best deals and itineraries, your perfect cricket getaway awaits. Don’t miss out!

