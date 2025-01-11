The Ashes remains one of the most historic and hotly contested events in world sport and we are pleased to release the dates of the 2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes series!

Featuring iconic matches such as the Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests, an exciting day-night match at the Gabba, the hugely supported Adelaide Christmas Test and the rapidly growing West Test.

Fans will be treated to back-to-back Ashes summers with the CommBank Women's Ashes this season including the historic first day-night Test at the MCG.

From roaring stadiums to moments that will transcend borders and generations, this is cricket at its finest and you need to see it, live.

Fans travelling to the 2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes series can join the Cricket Australia Travel Office waiting list.

For updates about ticket release timings and priority access, register here.