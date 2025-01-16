Latest News
As it happened: Gardner inspires Aussies to big win
Seven secures broadcast rights for Australia's tour of Sri Lanka
Record-setting Gardner savours first international century
Stars fate in their own hands after 'nerve wracking' resurgence
The Surge Pod: Behind Sydney Thunder's finals charge
Wareham recalled as Australia bat first in third ODI
Need for speed: The 'perk' in 40-year-old Siddle's step
BBL|14 finals race to go down to last game of the season
Hurricanes lock in top two spot with nail-biting win over Heat
No dwelling on tough loss as England seek change in Hobart
Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder: match preview
Wareham in frame for third ODI, Cross rejoins England in Hobart
All you need to know: ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup
Shaw thing: Sixers claim big win over Strikers on the road
BBL's Tom Andrews goes from financial planner to finals