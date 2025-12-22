Is there another Ashes left in Aussie champion?

Age is not slowing the left-armer who has been one of the stars of the show across the first three Tests of the summer

Mitchell Starc is open to helping spearhead an Ashes charge in 2027, with Australia desperate to win their first Test series in England in 26 years.

Australian players spent Sunday night and Monday morning celebrating in Adelaide this summer's dominant series win, with the 786.3 overs required to wrap up the urn the least of any Ashes series Down Under.

The team will resume preparations for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG on Tuesday, with Starc among a cohort of players adamant the job is not yet complete with two matches remaining.

Starc also insists he does not need resting and will play in Melbourne, with the injured Nathan Lyon and managed Pat Cummins expected to miss.

Australia's Ashes retention means the side will hold the urn for a fifth straight series, after taking it back from England with their 4-0 success in 2017-18.

But it is not lost on players that they are yet to win an Ashes series abroad, with the last two retentions in England coming via 2-2 draws.

That was a major talking point for Australia during the most recent series in England in 2023, where they led 2-0 after two Tests before being narrowly beaten at Headingley and The Oval.

Starc will be 37 by the time of the 2027 series, with no Australian quick having played at that age or older since Ray Lindwall in 1960.

But the left-armer has given every indication he wants to be there.

"That's part of why I've given away T20 cricket, to try and prolong Test cricket," Starc said.

"I'm not thinking two years down the track just yet.

"Let's just think about Melbourne and then on to Sydney. But yeah, it'd certainly be nice to win an Ashes series in England."

Beyond Starc, the rest of Australia's frontline attack could also make a case to be there in 2027.

At the end of the last Ashes in England, it appeared improbable that Australia's attack would make another Test tour of the country.

A lot of cricket remains before then, but the reality is the first Test at Edgbaston is now only a little over 18 months away.

Cummins will be aged 34 and almost certain to be there.

Josh Hazlewood will be 36 and is still bowling as well as ever, but his ongoing run with injuries are a cause for concern.

Scott Boland would be the oldest quick at 38, but it would be a brave person to write him off given he is still averaging just 18.27 in Tests.

And by that point Nathan Lyon will be 40, with the biggest question mark for him how he recovers from Sunday's torn hamstring.

Starc, meanwhile, appears the fittest of the lot, having long skipped franchise T20 tournaments and retiring from the international version of the format in September.

