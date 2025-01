Cricket Australia (CA) is the national governing body for the game of cricket in Australia.

Australian Cricket is administered by CA and its members, the six state and two territory associations. Click here to learn about the Australian Cricket Strategy (2022-2027).

Cricket is Australia’s one true national sport with a men’s and women’s team that capture the nation every summer along with two of the biggest domestic competitions in the country – the Weber WBBL and KFC BBL.

At an international level, CA was a foundation member of cricket’s world governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC), and is one of 12 ICC full members.