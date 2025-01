Working together to grow the game for all

Where the Game Grows is underpinned by the ultimate belief that cricket is truly a game for all; one that has incredible power to bring people together and benefit society, both on and off the field.



It celebrates and respects our proud history while looking bravely toward the future as we seek to drive bold, transformative change in digital experiences, junior participation, culturally diverse inclusion, gender equality, sustainability, re-imagining the W/BBL, player connection through story-telling and playing our part in developing the game globally.