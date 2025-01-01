Brilliant experiences

Cricket is Australia’s national sport with more than 8 million fans, players and volunteers across the country. To ensure their continued love and engagement with cricket, we will provide them with unrivalled experiences through events, programs and products.

We will create connected customer journeys offering exciting cricket options for our fans to enjoy and engage with, creating more unforgettable moments both on and off the pitch. BBL and WBBL will be part of every family’s summer, combining the best of cricket, entertainment and fan engagement.

We will connect and engage with new and existing BBL and WBBL fans, optimising attendance and value for our partners, players and fans.