Brilliant experiences

Cricket is Australia’s national sport with more than 8 million fans, players and volunteers across the country. To ensure their continued love and engagement with cricket, we will provide them with unrivalled experiences through events, programs and products. We will create connected customer journeys offering exciting cricket options for our fans to enjoy and engage with, creating more unforgettable moments both on and off the pitch. BBL and WBBL will be part of every family’s summer, combining the best of cricket, entertainment and fan engagement. We will connect and engage with new and existing BBL and WBBL fans, optimising attendance and value for our partners, players and fans. DEVELOP OUTSTANDING DIGITAL AND LIVE EXPERIENCES THAT WOW OUR CUSTOMERS Our key objectives Deliver personalised experiences Drive deeper customer connection to cricket by linking participation and fandom Curate world-leading experiences across live, broadcast and digital channels leveraging technology and partnerships Embed a customer-centric culture across Australian cricket Our key measures for success Highest viewership among Australian sports Increased NPS across experiences for fans, participants and volunteers GROW THE BBL AND WBBL AS THE SUMMER FAMILY SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT PROPOSITION Our key objectives Achieve record attendance Create amazing experiences for kids and families at the game Deliver world class cricket with the best players, exciting matches and content Become Brilliant at storytelling Strengthen commercial and entrepreneurial mindset Underpinned by World Class League and Club models Our key measures for success 2.4m average attendance to cricket matches each year >1.25m of the annual attendance from the Big Bash Leagues