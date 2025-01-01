Participation Growth

More than 90% of players start playing cricket by the age of 12, so playing cricket early is important for the future involvement in the game.

We will inspire more play by supporting volunteers and ensuring the cricket experience is fun and welcoming for people from all backgrounds, genders, and of all abilities.

Women and girls represent a strong and untapped cohort of cricket participants. The success of the Australian Women’s team, WBBL and the role models they produce will inspire the next generation. We will cater to the needs and ambitions of women and girls, ensuring cricket continues to be a sport of choice.

We will balance traditional cricket with exciting, flexible, and innovative formats that meet the needs and preferences of current and future participants.