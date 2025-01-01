Participation Growth

More than 90% of players start playing cricket by the age of 12, so playing cricket early is important for the future involvement in the game. We will inspire more play by supporting volunteers and ensuring the cricket experience is fun and welcoming for people from all backgrounds, genders, and of all abilities. Women and girls represent a strong and untapped cohort of cricket participants. The success of the Australian Women’s team, WBBL and the role models they produce will inspire the next generation. We will cater to the needs and ambitions of women and girls, ensuring cricket continues to be a sport of choice. We will balance traditional cricket with exciting, flexible, and innovative formats that meet the needs and preferences of current and future participants. ATTRACT KIDS (AGES 5-12) AND FAMILIES FROM ALL BACKGROUNDS TO INSPIRE A LIFELONG LOVE OF CRICKET Our key objectives Further drive recruitment through Woolworths Cricket Blast Improve player experience to increase retention Create more opportunities for all kids to play Support and digitally enhance volunteer experience Our measures for success 210,000 registered participants aged between 5-12 by 2027 (doubling thenumber of kids playing cricket today, including quadrupling girls to 60k) ACCELERATE MOMENTUM TO BE THE LEADING SPORT FOR WOMEN AND GIRLS Our key objectives Drive targeted recruitment of women and girls as fans, participants, volunteers and staff Support the volunteer network to inspire and enable female participation Deliver greater media exposure and commercial value for women’s international cricketand WBBL Our key measures for success 140,000 registered female participation by 2027 Driving overall registered participation >850,000 by 2027