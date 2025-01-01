Our elite teams represent the pinnacle of cricket in our country, and we want cricketers at all levels to be inspired by their achievements and dream of playing on the highest stage. We will deliver a world-leading high-performance system that supports the development of players, coaches and officials both on and off-field. We will provide the support to ensure our national and international players achieve their full potential and become role models with strong connections to cricket’s heritage and the community. Their accomplishments and stories will be a source of pride for all Australians and create deeper connections with cricket. ENHANCE OUR LEADING INTERNATIONAL AND DOMESTIC COMPETITIONS, SYSTEMS AND PROGRAMS THAT DEVELOP GREAT PLAYERS, COACHES AND MATCH OFFICIALS Our key objectives Champion a world-leading high performance cricket system Attract premium international opportunities, series and tours Sustain high quality domestic competitions and pathway programs Our key measures for success ≥3 (men) and ≥3 (women) - ICC trophies won by our elite teams, alongside victories in key series across the strategic cycle STRENGTHEN CONNECTION WITH CRICKET’S PAST AND PRESENT ROLE MODELS WHOSE PERFORMANCES AND STORIES INSPIRE OUR NATION Our key objectives Develop great people and role models Enhance player connection with fans through storytelling Nurture cricket’s heritage through partnerships and structured engagement Our key measures for success 20+ Average Net Promoter Score for our National Teams