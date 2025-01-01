Our elite teams represent the pinnacle of cricket in our country, and we want cricketers at all levels to be inspired by their achievements and dream of playing on the highest stage.

We will deliver a world-leading high-performance system that supports the development of players, coaches and officials both on and off-field.

We will provide the support to ensure our national and international players achieve their full potential and become role models with strong connections to cricket’s heritage and the community. Their accomplishments and stories will be a source of pride for all Australians and create deeper connections with cricket.