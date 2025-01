Australian cricket has a long-standing, proactive approach to integrity management.

Cricket owes much of its appeal and enjoyment to the fact that it should be played according to the Laws as well as within the Spirit of Cricket.

The major responsibility for ensuring fair play, rests with the captains and extends to all players, Match Officials and, especially in junior cricket, teachers, coaches and parents.

Respect is central to the Spirit of Cricket. Respect your captain, team-mates, opponents and the authority of the umpires. Play hard and play fair. Accept the umpire’s decision. Create a positive atmosphere by your own conduct and encourage others to do likewise. Show self-discipline, even when things go against you. Congratulate the opposition on their successes and enjoy those of your own team. Thank the officials and your opposition at the end of the match, whatever the result.

Cricket is an exciting game that encourages leadership, friendship and teamwork, which brings together people from different nationalities, cultures and religions, especially when played within the Spirit of Cricket.