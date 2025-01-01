Which cricket matches can I stream?

Using the Cricket Australia Live app you will have access to free Marsh Sheffield Shield, WNCL, Marsh One-Day Cup and selected WBBL live streams. The Cricket Australia Live app also features video streaming for Australia Men's and Women's international matches which require a Kayo subscription to view. Free radio streaming is also available in the app via ABC Sport (international matches and selected WBBL matches), SEN (BBL and men’s international matches) and TripleM (men’s Test and ODIs)

What kind of notifications can I set up?

You can set up notifications and be alerted when matches within a series start, each time a wicket falls, match results, breaking news, when highlights are released, even for every six if you want. You are completely in control and can select which matches you are interested in and the types of notifications you'd like to receive.

Does the app show Big Bash ladders and fixtures?

Of course! You can access all WBBL and BBL standings, match schedules and links to purchase tickets or stream the games.

Can I use this app outside of Australia?

Yep, the Cricket Australia Live app can be used anywhere in the world. Please be advised due to rights agreements in certain countries some videos or streams may not be available in your geographic location.