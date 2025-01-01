Terms & Conditions

1. Copyright

All copyright in the text, images, photographs, graphics, user interface, and other content provided on this website and the mobile version of this website ("the Website"), and the selection, coordination, and arrangement of such content, are owned or licensed by Cricket Australia ("CA"), to the full extent provided under Australian copyright laws and all international copyright laws.

You may view the Website and its contents but you are prohibited from copying, reproducing, modifying, distributing, displaying, performing or transmitting any of the contents of the site for any purposes.

The Website and the information contained in it are for informational purposes only. Any reproduction, copying, or redistribution for commercial purposes of any materials or design elements of the site is strictly prohibited without CA's prior written consent. Systematic retrieval of data or other content from the Website to create or compile, directly or indirectly, a collection, compilation, database or directory without prior written permission from CA is prohibited.

2. Trade Marks

The Website includes registered and unregistered trade marks of CA and various third parties, including but not limited to State Cricket Associations and commercial partners of CA. You may not use these trade marks without the prior written consent of the owner of the relevant trade mark.

3. Links

The links to third party websites that are contained within this Website are provided only for your convenience. CA does not endorse those third party websites or any of the products or services offered on or through them. You access those third party websites and use the products and services offered on or through them at your own risk.

CA welcomes other website managers and administrators using the CA logo as a link from their site to the www.cricket.com.au home page.

4. Your Conduct

As a condition of your use of the Website, you warrant to CA that you will not use the Website for any purpose that is unlawful or in a manner prohibited by these terms of use. In particular, you agree not to:

use the Website for any activities, or submit to or via the Website any information or materials, which breach any laws or regulations or infringe a third party's patent, trade mark, copyright or other proprietary rights or privacy;

publish, distribute, transmit or disseminate on the Website any material which is unlawful, obscene, defamatory, indecent, offensive, inappropriate or racially, ethnically or otherwise objectionable;

promote any unsolicited or unauthorised advertising, promotional materials, surveys, contests, pyramid schemes, chain letters, unsolicited e-mailing or spamming via the Website;

impersonate any person or entity;

upload, post, email or otherwise transmit any material that contains software viruses or any other computer code, files or programs designed to interrupt, destroy or limit the functionality of any computer software or hardware; or

undertake any conduct that, in CA’s sole discretion, restricts or inhibits any other user from using or enjoying the Website.

By posting or submitting content to the Website, you represent and warrant that (i) you own all the rights to the content or are authorised to use and distribute the content via the Website and (ii) the content does not and will not infringe any copyright or any other third-party right nor violate any applicable law or regulation.

CA reserves the right to pre-screen content submitted for publication on the CA website. CA may refuse to publish or remove content that, in its sole discretion, does not meet its standards or does not comply with these terms of use. CA is not responsible for any failure to publish or delay in removing such material.

You agree that CA can publish, modify, adapt and retransmit to others any content submitted by you free of charge and without restriction, subject to the obligations on CA set out in our privacy policy.

You will indemnify CA, its employees, agents and representatives from any loss or damage including consequential loss or damage which may arise from the posting or deletion of your submitted content or from any breach by you of these terms or from your use of the Website.