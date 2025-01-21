Skip to main content
Matches
News
Videos
Players
More
Big Bash
(opens new window)
Play Cricket
(opens new window)
Governing The Game
Integrity
High Performance
Our Values
Social Impact & Sustainability
Our Partners
Media
Careers
Contact Us
Tickets
Shop
(opens new window)
Tickets
Shop
(opens new window)
Menu
Match Centre
Matches
Series
Live & Upcoming
Completed
Add to Calendar
Series
All series
Add to Calendar
Filter
2
Team
All teams
Format
All formats
Location
All locations
State
All states
Year
2025
All
Men
Women
Live
View Match Centre
Pakistan v West Indies Tests - Men
1st Test
Live
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Pakistan Men
4-47
Live
West Indies Men
17-21 January 2025
17-21 Jan 2025
Pakistan v West Indies Tests - Men
1st Test
Multan Cricket Stadium
, Multan
View Match Centre
KFC BBL|14
Match 37
Live
Rain has stopped play
Sydney Sixers Men
Live
Sydney Thunder Men
1-36
(5.1)
17 January 2025
17 Jan, 2025
Follow on
KFC BBL|14
Match 37
SCG
, Sydney
Stream Live
Upcoming
View Match Centre
ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2025
Match 1
Upcoming
18 January 2025
18 Jan, 2025
Australia U19 Women
Upcoming
Scotland U19 Women
Follow on
ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2025
Match 1
UKM YSD Oval
, Selangor
View Match Centre
ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2025
Match 2
Upcoming
18 January 2025
18 Jan, 2025
England U19 Women
Upcoming
Ireland U19 Women
Follow on
ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2025
Match 2
Dato' Dr. Harjit Singh Johor Cricket Academy
, Johor
View Match Centre
ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2025
Match 3
Upcoming
18 January 2025
18 Jan, 2025
Samoa U19 Women
Upcoming
Nigeria U19 Women
Follow on
ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2025
Match 3
Borneo Cricket Ground
, Sarawak
View Match Centre
KFC BBL|14
Match 38
Upcoming
18 January 2025
18 Jan, 2025
Melbourne Renegades Men
Upcoming
Brisbane Heat Men
Follow on
KFC BBL|14
Match 38
Marvel Stadium
, Melbourne
Buy Tickets
View Match Centre
ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2025
Match 4
Upcoming
18 January 2025
18 Jan, 2025
Bangladesh U19 Women
Upcoming
Nepal U19 Women
Follow on
ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2025
Match 4
UKM YSD Oval
, Selangor
View Match Centre
ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2025
Match 5
Upcoming
18 January 2025
18 Jan, 2025
Pakistan U19 Women
Upcoming
USA U19 Women
Follow on
ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2025
Match 5
Dato' Dr. Harjit Singh Johor Cricket Academy
, Johor
View Match Centre
ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2025
Match 6
Upcoming
18 January 2025
18 Jan, 2025
New Zealand U19 Women
Upcoming
South Africa U19 Women
Follow on
ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2025
Match 6
Borneo Cricket Ground
, Sarawak
View Match Centre
KFC BBL|14
Match 39
Upcoming
18 January 2025
18 Jan, 2025
Perth Scorchers Men
Upcoming
Adelaide Strikers Men
Follow on
KFC BBL|14
Match 39
Perth Stadium
, Perth
Buy Tickets
View Match Centre
ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2025
Match 7
Upcoming
19 January 2025
19 Jan, 2025
Sri Lanka U19 Women
Upcoming
Malaysia U19 Women
Follow on
ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2025
Match 7
Bayuemas Oval
, Kuala Lumpur
View Match Centre
ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2025
Match 8
Upcoming
19 January 2025
19 Jan, 2025
India U19 Women
Upcoming
West Indies U19 Women
Follow on
ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2025
Match 8
Bayuemas Oval
, Kuala Lumpur
View Match Centre
KFC BBL|14
Match 40
Upcoming
19 January 2025
19 Jan, 2025
Melbourne Stars Men
Upcoming
Hobart Hurricanes Men
Follow on
KFC BBL|14
Match 40
MCG
, Melbourne
Buy Tickets