Experience Cricket Together!

Thinking of organising a group to enjoy a day at the cricket this summer?

Contact us now

Cricket Australia Groups provide a simple and easy process to secure your seats.

We offer flexible booking options:

Reserve seats and Pay Later*; Ideal for smaller bookings.

Reserve seats and share a codeword with your group to select and pay for their own seats*; Ideal for larger bookings, 40+ tickets per match day

*Timeframes to finalise orders are subject to availability

We are here to help you through the booking process, as well as up to, and on, the match day.

Group bookings are perfect for:

Schools

Sporting clubs/associations

Community groups

Friends and family groups

Social Club groups

Corporates

Fan/Supporter clubs

Celebrating milestones

Many more….

If you are a travel agent or tour operator please contact the Cricket Australia Travel Office Email info@crickettraveloffice.com.au

Contact us now

Email: premiumsales@cricket.com.au

Monday – Friday 9am-5pm