Contact Us

Here are the contact details for assorted enquiries:
- Cricket Australia Online Store: support@shop.cricket.com.au
- Ticketing information: Visit our website or email tickets@cricket.com.au
- Group ticketing, official hospitality and travel products, please email: premiumsales@cricket.com.au or tickets@cricket.com.au
- General enquiries for Cricket Australia: public.enquiries@cricket.com.au
- Vulnerability Disclosure Program: view here
- News tips, info or feedback about our website and app, the cricket.com.au team would love to hear from you. You can also find us on Twitter and Facebook
Main Office:
60 Jolimont Street, Jolimont VIC 3002, Australia
Tel: (03) 9653 9999
Bupa National Cricket Centre:
20 Greg Chappel Street, Albion, Qld, 4010, Australia
Tel: (07) 3292 3100
WRITING LETTERS TO PLAYERS:
Cricket Australia encourages everyone to take a keen interest in Australia's favourite sport and their cricket heroes. If you’d like to send a letter to a (past and present) player, it's best to contact their individual manager, as letters to Cricket Australia cannot always be passed on.
Please contact the Australian Cricketers' Association here.