InMobi
Return to Homepage
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)

Contact Us

Here are the contact details for assorted enquiries:

Main Office:
60 Jolimont Street, Jolimont VIC 3002, Australia
Tel: (03) 9653 9999

Bupa National Cricket Centre:
20 Greg Chappel Street, Albion, Qld, 4010, Australia
Tel: (07) 3292 3100

WRITING LETTERS TO PLAYERS:

Cricket Australia encourages everyone to take a keen interest in Australia's favourite sport and their cricket heroes. If you’d like to send a letter to a (past and present) player, it's best to contact their individual manager, as letters to Cricket Australia cannot always be passed on.

Please contact the Australian Cricketers' Association here.