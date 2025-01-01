Cricket Gold is the premier destination for cricket fans and newcomers, offering round-the-clock streaming of classic and live cricket matches.

Powered by Cricket Australia in partnership with MuxIP, Cricket Gold features:

Archival match from 15 years of the Big Bash League and 10 years of the Women’s Big Bash League.

Historic matches, highlights, and documentaries spanning 40+ years of cricket history.

Coverage of top cricket teams including Australia, India, England, Pakistan, South Africa, and more.

Live domestic cricket matches from the 2025/26 season.

Showcasing many of the greats of the game, including Sir Vivian Richards, Allan Border, Belinda Clark, Dean Jones, Imran Khan, Lisa Sthalekar, Wasim Akram, Sir Ian Botham, Shane Warne, Steve Waugh and Sachin Tendulkar, and legendary commentary by iconic figures Richie Benaud, Bill Lawry and Tony Greig.

With new content being added daily, Cricket Gold ensures a dynamic and ever-evolving viewing experience across FAST and AVOD platforms.