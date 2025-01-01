Australian Cricket is committed to ensuring that every cricket participant, including children and young people, participates in our sport free of abuse, harassment, bullying or any other form of inappropriate conduct.

To access all resources for implement Safeguarding Children & Young People in Australian Cricket at your cricket club, click here.



FOR ELITE CRICKET:

Reports can be made to integrity@cricket.com.au and Cricket Australia’s Core Integrity hotline:

Phone: 1300 FAIR GAME (1300 3247 4263)

Email: or fairgame@coreintegrity.com.au

Online: http://qrs.ly/FairGameCA



FOR STATE & TERRITORY CRICKET:

Reports can be made via childsafe@cricket.com.au and Cricket Australia’s Core Integrity hotline:

Phone: 1300 FAIR GAME (1300 3247 4263)

Email: or fairgame@coreintegrity.com.au

Online: http://qrs.ly/FairGameCA



FOR COMMUNITY CRICKET:

Complaints can be made via childsafe@cricket.com.au or to the relevant State & Territory Association integrity contact or Member Protection Information Officer. See contact details below.