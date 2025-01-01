Sustainable Future

We will honour our responsibilities as custodians of the game, and focus on core cricket activities to ensure the game’s long-term financial health. We will drive innovation with our partners to grow and diversify our revenue streams, to increase investments in the game. As the national sport of Australia, we will work with all government authorities to make cricket accessible in every community. We will use our platform to champion the cause of environmental sustainability and always strive to make a positive social impact. We will work as a leader in global cricket community to take our game to other countries, advocate for cricket as a permanent Olympic and Paralympic sport and strengthen the Australian cricket brand internationally. EMBED A BUSINESS MODEL THAT IS SUSTAINABLE, COST EFFICIENT, DIVERSIFIED AND ALWAYS INNOVATIVE IN ITS THINKING Our key objectives Maintain a lean cost base, with revisions to key agreements to secure long-term financial security Diversify revenue streams with increased innovation Optimise our balance sheet Our key measures for success Strong reserves and operating cash flow DRIVE INVESTMENT IN VENUES AND FACILITIES THAT ENHANCE EXPERIENCES AND ENRICH COMMUNITIES Our key objectives Build and maintain strong and effective government relations Increase investment in cricket infrastructure Optimise commercial return and cricket outcomes from key strategic venues Drive a coordinated national approach to investment in facilities and infrastructure Our key measures for success $500m investment in cricket infrastructure CHAMPION INCLUSION, POSITIVE SOCIAL IMPACT AND SUSTAINABILITY Our key objectives Cultivate strong and high-impact charitable partnerships Increase our community funding options Drive higher cultural diversity and inclusion through cricket Improve cricket’s environmental footprint and inspire others to take action Our key measures for success Deliver our 4 targeted action plans SUPPORT GROWTH OF CRICKET GLOBALLY, AND INCLUSION AT BRISBANE 2032 Our key objectives Strengthen relationships across the ICC and member nations Enhance the value of Australian cricket in key overseas markets Support sports diplomacy initiatives and knowledge sharing with emerging cricketing countries and leverage for deeper connection with local communities Deliver international events that grow the game and create lasting positive impact, starting with ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Our key measures for success Olympic and Paralympic inclusion at Brisbane 2032