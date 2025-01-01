Sustainable Future

We will honour our responsibilities as custodians of the game, and focus on core cricket activities to ensure the game’s long-term financial health.

We will drive innovation with our partners to grow and diversify our revenue streams, to increase investments in the game.

As the national sport of Australia, we will work with all government authorities to make cricket accessible in every community.

We will use our platform to champion the cause of environmental sustainability and always strive to make a positive social impact.

We will work as a leader in global cricket community to take our game to other countries, advocate for cricket as a permanent Olympic and Paralympic sport and strengthen the Australian cricket brand internationally.