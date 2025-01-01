CA Executive

Chief Executive Officer
Nick was appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2021, after acting in an interim capacity for a year prior. He previously held senior roles with the organising committees for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, and was CEO of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020. Before his work in major events, Nick held senior corporate finance roles at PwC where he was qualified as a Chartered Accountant. Born in England, Nick completed his education at the University of Oxford.
Chief of Staff
Before joining Cricket Australia in July 2021, Jodie worked at the SA Cricket Association for five years as General Counsel and Company Secretary. Jodie provided strategic support for elite and community cricket, integrity and compliance, commercial, governance and managing SACA’s stakeholder relationships. Prior to cricket, Jodie built a wealth of commercial, legal and corporate advisory expertise across the wine, agriculture, resources, energy and defence sectors.
Chief of Cricket
Previously CEO of Cricket ACT, James joined CA in March 2021 and has extensive experience within Australian Cricket. James also has a strong background as a player and coach. He spent three years as coach of the ACT Meteors, has significant experience as a coach in the Pathway system at Cricket NSW and played First Grade for 13 years at Bankstown.
Chief Financial Officer
Sarah is a senior finance executive with nearly 20 years’ experience in investment banking, corporate advisory and FMCG. She joins CA after eight years at the H&H Group (Swisse Wellness) where she is the ANZ/Asia Regional CFO & Group Corporate Finance Director. Sarah has been with H&H Group for more than and She holds a Master of Finance from INSEAD and has represented Australia in rowing.
Chief Commercial Officer
Ed was appointed as Chief Commercial Officer in July 2024. Ed has spent the majority of his career as a senior executive at Google in London, New York and Silicon Valley, and has extensive global commercial and marketing experience across a variety of fields including sport & entertainment, technology, entrepreneurship and law. He has an MBA from INSEAD in France, and undergraduate degrees in Arts (Honours) and Law from the University of Sydney.
Executive General Manager, Business & Legal Affairs
Kate is an AICD graduate and a senior legal and commercial executive with a BCom/LLB from Monash University and over 20 years’ experience in the legal profession. Kate was appointed to the role of General Manager, Legal and Company Secretary in August 2022 and brings a wealth of experience to CA gained through her commercial and legal roles at organisations in the UK, Singapore and Australia including Sky UK, the Walt Disney Company, ESPN, Southern Cross Austereo and Allens.
Executive General Manager, National Teams
Ben has over 20 years' experience in the sport industry including the past decade in High Performance executive roles within Australian cricket. Ben was appointed EGM, High Performance and National Teams in 2019 and has supported a successful period with Australia claiming six ICC world titles and an inaugural Commonwealth Games gold medal to build on the rich history of Australian cricket. This followed seven years as GM, High Performance with WA Cricket and prior to this Ben held cricket operations and development roles with the ICC, CA and Cricket Victoria. Ben holds a Master of Business (Sport Management) from Deakin University.
Executive General Manager, People & Culture
Allison was appointed as Cricket Australia’s Executive General Manager of People & Culture in September 2021, after overseeing the organisation’s people and culture review. Allison brings extensive experience from a career in human resources, leadership development and organisational transformation within global corporations across telecommunications, financial services, mortgage broking and professional services. Allison also serves as Chair of Athletics Victoria and as a member of the Board.
Executive General Manager, Events & Operations
Joel was appointed as GM, Events & Operations in September 2022, returning to Cricket Australia (CA) following 4½ years as CEO of NT Cricket. Prior to this, Joel spent almost 6 years at CA as Commercial and Operations Manager of the Big Bash Leagues and 6 months in an interim role as Head of the Big Bash Leagues. Beforehand, Joel spent 5 years at the AFL in a game dev & ops role.
General Manager, Digital, Marketing & Communications
Alex was appointed GM Communications, Digital, Marketing in July 2022. Before coming to Cricket Australia in December 2021, Alex amassed extensive experience in sports media and the broader business of the media, with more than 20 years in sports journalism followed by Editor at The Age newspaper.
General Manager, Big Bash Leagues
Alistair was elevated to Cricket Australia’s Executive Team as General Manager of Big Bash Leagues in June 2021 and is responsible for all aspects of League management, strategy and growth across the BBL and WBBL. He joined CA in July 2019 after a 14-year stint at the Australian Football League in a variety of senior roles in marketing, participation, strategy and fan engagement. Alistair holds a Bachelor of Business (Marketing) from Monash University.
General Manager, Technology
Donald was appointed General Manager, Australian Cricket Technology in January 2022. Donald brings 25 years of significant program and transformation experience to the role. Prior to Cricket Australia, he spent eight years with the Coles Group in senior roles in their technology team. Donald has previously held senior-level roles across many industries including banking & finance, utilities and consulting. Donald has a Master of Technology (Enterprise Architecture) from RMIT.