CA Executive

Ben has over 20 years' experience in the sport industry including the past decade in High Performance executive roles within Australian cricket. Ben was appointed EGM, High Performance and National Teams in 2019 and has supported a successful period with Australia claiming six ICC world titles and an inaugural Commonwealth Games gold medal to build on the rich history of Australian cricket. This followed seven years as GM, High Performance with WA Cricket and prior to this Ben held cricket operations and development roles with the ICC, CA and Cricket Victoria. Ben holds a Master of Business (Sport Management) from Deakin University.