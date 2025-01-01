Cricket Australia is made up of six member associations:

Cricket New South Wales

Queensland Cricket

South Australian Cricket Association

Cricket Tasmania

Cricket Victoria

Western Australian Cricket Association

Cricket ACT and NT Cricket are non-member associations.

Governance for Australian Cricket

The ten-person Cricket Australia (CA) Board consists of four independent Directors and one Director appointed by each of the six State Associations.

The CA Board works collectively in the national interest of Australian cricket: Mike Baird AO (Chair), Vanessa Guthrie AO, Paul Green, Clea Smith, Lachlan Henderson, John Harnden AM, Richard Freudenstein, Sarah Adam-Gedge, Greg Rowell and Dr David Maddocks.

Each Director will have one vote except in the case of a deadlock in which case the CA Chair will have a casting vote. The State Association Members will each have three votes on constitutional issues.