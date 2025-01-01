The first central administrative body for cricket in Australia was established in March 1892, when delegates from the state associations of New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria established the Australasian Cricket Council. The Council disbanded seven years later, and the Australian Board of Control for International Cricket was formed in 1905. Its first meeting was attended by two representatives from each of New South Wales and Victoria. A delegate from Queensland attended its second meeting later that year; and its constitution was amended in 1906 to formally allow for one representative from Queensland and three from each of New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria. Tasmania was permitted one representative from 1907, while Western Australian representation became a reality from 1913. The only other changes to the number of delegates provided by the states were made in 1914 and 1974 respectively, when Queensland and Western Australian representation increased to two each. The organisation changed its name in 1973 to the Australian Cricket Board then on 1 July 2003 it became Cricket Australia. Chairs/Chief Executives Mike Baird AO was elected Chair of Cricket Australia on 10 December 2022 becoming the 41st Chair in the organisation's history. Every member state has been represented at least once as Chair. The longest serving Chairs were Allen Robertson (1930-33, 1936-45, 1948-51) and Aubrey Oxlade (1927-30, 1933-36, 1945-48, 1952-52), while the best-known was Sir Donald Bradman (1960-63, 1969-72). Chairs Richard Teece (New South Wales) 1892-1893Richard Best (Victoria) 1893-1895Mostyn Evan (South Australia) 1895-1896; 1910-1911John Gibson (New South Wales) 1896-1897Will Whitridge (South Australia) 1897-1900Lawrence Adamson (Victoria) 1905-1906Ernie Bean (Victoria) 1906-1907; 1912-1913George Barbour (New South Wales) 1907-1908George Foxton (Queensland) 1908-1910Charles Eady (Tasmania) 1911William McElhone (New South Wales) 1911-1912Joseph Allen (Queensland) 1913-1914Harry Blinman (South Australia) 1914-1919Harold Bushby (Tasmania) 1919; 1925-1926Harry Gregory (Western Australia) 1919-1920; 1922-1923; 1926-1927Harry Rush (Victoria) 1920-1922John Hutcheon (Queensland) 1923-1924Bernard Scrymgour (South Australia) 1924-1925Aubrey Oxlade (New South Wales) 1927-1930; 1933-1936; 1945-1948; 1951-1952Allen Robertson (Victoria) 1930-1933; 1936-1945; 1948-1951Roy Middleton (South Australia) 1952-1955Frank Cush (New South Wales) 1955-1957Bill Dowling (Victoria) 1957-1960Sir Don Bradman (South Australia) 1960-1963; 1969-1972Ewart Macmillan (New South Wales) 1963-1966Bob Parish (Victoria) 1966-1969; 1975-1980Tim Caldwell (New South Wales) 1972-1975Phil Ridings (South Australia) 1980-1983Fred Bennett (New South Wales) 1983-1986Malcolm Gray (Victoria) 1986-1989Colin Egar (South Australia) 1989-1992Alan Crompton (New South Wales) 1992-1995Denis Rogers (Tasmania) 1995-2001Robert Merriman (Victoria) 2001-2005Creagh O'Connor (South Australia) 2005-2008Jack Clarke (South Australia) 2008-2011Wally Edwards 2012-2015David Peever 2015-2018Earl Eddings (Victoria) 2018-2021Richard Freudenstein (Acting) 2021-2022Lachlan Henderson (Western Australia) 2022-2022Mike Baird AO (New South Wales) 2022-Current Secretaries/Chief Executive Officers John Portus (New South Wales) 1892-1896John Creswell (South Australia) 1896-1900William McElhone (New South Wales) 1905-1910Colin Sinclair (New South Wales) 1910-1911Sydney Smith (New South Wales) 1911-1927William Jeanes (South Australia) 1927-1954Jack Ledward (Victoria) 1954-1960Alan Barnes (New South Wales) 1960-1980David Richards (Victoria) 1980-1993Graham Halbish (Victoria) 1993-1997Malcolm Speed (Victoria) 1997-2001James Sutherland (Victoria) 2001-2018Kevin Roberts (NSW) 2018-2020Nick Hockley (Acting) 2020-2021Nick Hockley 2021-Current