The first central administrative body for cricket in Australia was established in March 1892, when delegates from the state associations of New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria established the Australasian Cricket Council.

The Council disbanded seven years later, and the Australian Board of Control for International Cricket was formed in 1905. Its first meeting was attended by two representatives from each of New South Wales and Victoria. A delegate from Queensland attended its second meeting later that year; and its constitution was amended in 1906 to formally allow for one representative from Queensland and three from each of New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria.

Tasmania was permitted one representative from 1907, while Western Australian representation became a reality from 1913. The only other changes to the number of delegates provided by the states were made in 1914 and 1974 respectively, when Queensland and Western Australian representation increased to two each.

The organisation changed its name in 1973 to the Australian Cricket Board then on 1 July 2003 it became Cricket Australia.

Chairs/Chief Executives

Mike Baird AO was elected Chair of Cricket Australia on 10 December 2022 becoming the 41st Chair in the organisation's history.

Every member state has been represented at least once as Chair. The longest serving Chairs were Allen Robertson (1930-33, 1936-45, 1948-51) and Aubrey Oxlade (1927-30, 1933-36, 1945-48, 1952-52), while the best-known was Sir Donald Bradman (1960-63, 1969-72).

Chairs

Richard Teece (New South Wales) 1892-1893

Richard Best (Victoria) 1893-1895

Mostyn Evan (South Australia) 1895-1896; 1910-1911

John Gibson (New South Wales) 1896-1897

Will Whitridge (South Australia) 1897-1900

Lawrence Adamson (Victoria) 1905-1906

Ernie Bean (Victoria) 1906-1907; 1912-1913

George Barbour (New South Wales) 1907-1908

George Foxton (Queensland) 1908-1910

Charles Eady (Tasmania) 1911

William McElhone (New South Wales) 1911-1912

Joseph Allen (Queensland) 1913-1914

Harry Blinman (South Australia) 1914-1919

Harold Bushby (Tasmania) 1919; 1925-1926

Harry Gregory (Western Australia) 1919-1920; 1922-1923; 1926-1927

Harry Rush (Victoria) 1920-1922

John Hutcheon (Queensland) 1923-1924

Bernard Scrymgour (South Australia) 1924-1925

Aubrey Oxlade (New South Wales) 1927-1930; 1933-1936; 1945-1948; 1951-1952

Allen Robertson (Victoria) 1930-1933; 1936-1945; 1948-1951

Roy Middleton (South Australia) 1952-1955

Frank Cush (New South Wales) 1955-1957

Bill Dowling (Victoria) 1957-1960

Sir Don Bradman (South Australia) 1960-1963; 1969-1972

Ewart Macmillan (New South Wales) 1963-1966

Bob Parish (Victoria) 1966-1969; 1975-1980

Tim Caldwell (New South Wales) 1972-1975

Phil Ridings (South Australia) 1980-1983

Fred Bennett (New South Wales) 1983-1986

Malcolm Gray (Victoria) 1986-1989

Colin Egar (South Australia) 1989-1992

Alan Crompton (New South Wales) 1992-1995

Denis Rogers (Tasmania) 1995-2001

Robert Merriman (Victoria) 2001-2005

Creagh O'Connor (South Australia) 2005-2008

Jack Clarke (South Australia) 2008-2011

Wally Edwards 2012-2015

David Peever 2015-2018

Earl Eddings (Victoria) 2018-2021

Richard Freudenstein (Acting) 2021-2022

Lachlan Henderson (Western Australia) 2022-2022

Mike Baird AO (New South Wales) 2022-Current

Secretaries/Chief Executive Officers

John Portus (New South Wales) 1892-1896

John Creswell (South Australia) 1896-1900

William McElhone (New South Wales) 1905-1910

Colin Sinclair (New South Wales) 1910-1911

Sydney Smith (New South Wales) 1911-1927

William Jeanes (South Australia) 1927-1954

Jack Ledward (Victoria) 1954-1960

Alan Barnes (New South Wales) 1960-1980

David Richards (Victoria) 1980-1993

Graham Halbish (Victoria) 1993-1997

Malcolm Speed (Victoria) 1997-2001

James Sutherland (Victoria) 2001-2018

Kevin Roberts (NSW) 2018-2020

Nick Hockley (Acting) 2020-2021

Nick Hockley 2021-Current