Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars: match preview

Match facts

Who: Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars

What: Match 10, KFC BBL|15

Where: Adelaide Oval

When: Tuesday, December 23. Bat flip at 6pm local (6.30pm AEDT), first ball at 6.45pm local (7.15pm AEDT)

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Listen: ABC, SEN Radio. Listen in standard and real-time with no delay to live play via Cricket Radio on the CA Live app. Find out more here

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Gerard Abood and Sam Nogajski (field), Eloise Sheridan (third), Peter George (fourth), Simon Fry (match referee)

Match squads

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short (c), Hassan Ali, Mackenzie Harvey, Chris Lynn, Harry Manenti, Harry Nielsen, Jamie Overton, Lloyd Pope, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton, Jerrssis Wadia, Luke Wood Ins: Harry Manenti Outs: N/A

The Strikers have added Harry Manenti as a local replacement player in place for Travis Head. Manenti is the only addition to the squad that defeated the Sixers in their opening match.

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Tom Curran, Sam Harper, Liam Hatcher, Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Hamish McKenzie, Haris Rauf, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Mitch Swepson, Tom Whitney Ins: Hamish McKenzie, Tom Whitney Outs: Jonathan Merlo (omitted), Aryan Sharma (omitted)

The Stars have recalled spinner Hamish McKenzie and a potential debutant in quick Tom Whitney, while Jonathan Merlo and replacement player Aryan Sharma have both been omitted from the travelling squad.

Club news

Adelaide Strikers

Melbourne Stars

Players to watch

Luke Wood (Strikers): Recruited to take wickets up front with the swinging new ball and help the Strikers better defend at Adelaide Oval, the English left-armer couldn't have started much better in BBL|15 with 3-26 in their first up win over the Sixers. Wood faces a tough test against his former Big Bash team (who he took 20 wickets for in BBL|12) with the Stars' batting line up stacked with power through the middle.

Marcus Stoinis (Stars): The Stars skipper started the season in blistering fashion, belting an unbeaten 62 from 31 balls with seven fours and two sixes as well as earlier taking two wickets to give his side the perfect start to BBL|15 with a dominant eight-wicket win over the reigning champions. Stoinis returns to Adelaide Oval where he averages 42 in the Big Bash and has hit half-centuries in two of his previous three BBL matches.

Top performers

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Adelaide Strikers will be aiming for consecutive wins against Melbourne Stars in the BBL for the first time since January 2021, following their 15-run victory when they last met (December 20, 2024).





Melbourne Stars have won six of their last seven BBL matches; although, that one defeat did come in their most recent game outside Victoria in last season's Knockout final loss to Sydney Thunder.





Adelaide Strikers have won only one of their last four BBL matches at Adelaide Oval – a 56-run victory against the Brisbane Heat (January 11, 2025). This is set to be the Strikers' first game at the venue this season; the last time they lost their first home game of a campaign was in December 2018.





Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars) has scored 50-plus runs in two of his last three BBL innings against the Adelaide Strikers (74, 55no, 27) and wasn't dismissed in his first innings of BBL|15 (62no v Hurricanes).





(Melbourne Stars) has scored 50-plus runs in two of his last three BBL innings against the Adelaide Strikers (74, 55no, 27) and wasn't dismissed in his first innings of BBL|15 (62no v Hurricanes). Liam Scott (Adelaide Strikers) has scored 138 runs at an average of 46 across his last six BBL batting innings, including 50-plus scores in each of his last two innings in that span (67, 51).

What's on the line?

A chance to remain undefeated in BBL|15. Both the Strikers and Stars won their opening games of the season with another win here giving each team a chance to make the early running and go to the two-day Christmas break at the top of the standings.

