Strikers pull off last-over upset win over Sixers

Jamie Overton was the key man at the death as the Adelaide Strikers stunned perennial heavyweights the Sydney Sixers at the SCG.

09:47 Play video Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers | BBL|15

The BBL's reigning wooden spooners the Adelaide Strikers have started their summer with a bang, stunning the Sydney Sixers with a three-wicket win in the final over at the SCG.

With no other recognised batters remaining, No.6 Jamie Overton (30) did just enough to help the Strikers chase the 160 runs required with four balls left at the SCG.

It was the Strikers' first win at the SCG since 2017 and left the Sixers 0-2 to begin the season, with Babar Azam (9) again failing to make his mark.

Chasing the Sixers' 9-159 never appeared straightforward for the Strikers, despite a second T20 half-century from Liam Scott (51).

Superstar openers Chris Lynn (5) and Matt Short (15) fell cheaply in the powerplay, the former holing out to long on and the latter flicking to fine leg.

When Daniel Hughes took a one-handed screamer at short fine leg to dismiss Harry Nielsen (0), Overton was left as the only recognised batter at the crease.

A six off Mitch Perry that rolled down the SCG was a particular highlight of his stay at the crease.

On 26 runs, Overton survived a diving chance from Joel Davies just in front of the members stand that rolled for four and left the Strikers requiring six runs from nine balls.

The big Englishman holed out to the deep in the penultimate over, but by that stage his teammates only needed six runs for victory.

Earlier, Sixers opener Babar flopped for a second time in as many games since signing as arguably the highest-profile international player in BBL history.

The Sixers hosted a designated active support bay for the Pakistani batter's biggest fans - dubbed 'Babaristan' - at the bottom of the Bill O'Reilly Stand.

But some of the diehards were yet to take their seats when Azam (9) picked out Matt Short at midwicket from Luke Wood's bowling in the third over.

Josh Philippe with a rapid 46 at the SCG for the Sixers 💪 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/gqTpPbQ2NU — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 17, 2025

Azam has now scored only 11 runs across his first two digs, but Sixers stalwart Josh Philippe (46) struck back at No.3.

The innings never truly recovered from Lloyd Pope (2-25) picking he and Jordan Silk (0) off in consecutive balls in a collapse of 3-6 that also claimed captain Moises Henriques (20).

KFC BBL|15 standings