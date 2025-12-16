Follow all the action from the NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes third Test in Adelaide
LIVE BLOG: Aussies eyeing up series win in Adelaide
Full scorecard and wicket replays here
Third Test session times
First Session: 10am – 12noon (10.30am – 12.30pm AEDT; 11.30pm – 1.30am GMT)
Second Session: 12.40pm – 2.40pm (1.10pm – 3.10pm AEDT; 2.10am – 4.10am GMT)
Third Session: 3pm – 5pm (3.30pm – 5.30pm AEDT; 4.30am – 6.30am GMT)
*An extra 30 minutes is available to complete daily overs
2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes
First Test: Australia won by eight wickets
Second Test: Australia won by eight wickets
Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT
Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT
Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT
Australia squad (second Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster
England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood