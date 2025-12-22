Abbott targets Boxing Day return from hamstring injury

Sydney Sixers paceman provides update on hamstring injury that ruled him out of the start of the Ashes

Sean Abbott has put a "frustrating" six weeks behind him as he pushes for a Big Bash return on Boxing Day.

Abbott hasn't played since injuring his hamstring during a Sheffield Shield match in early November, ruling him out of the start of the Ashes series after the uncapped paceman was named in Australia's squad for the first Test.

The 33-year-old had taken five wickets for NSW against Victoria before suffering a moderate grade strain to his left hamstring on the same day Josh Hazlewood also went down with a hamstring injury that subsequently ended his Ashes campaign.

Abbott has completed his rehab alongside Hazlewood at the SCG and Cricket NSW's Silverwater training base in the weeks since and said during the Sixers' Sydney Smash victory on Saturday night he was hopeful of being available within a week.

Abbott chats to teammates after injuring his hamstring in round four of the Sheffield Shield season // Getty

"(I've) just got to tick off a couple more little bits and then hopefully put my hand up for selection next week," Abbott said on the Fox Cricket broadcast.

"(It's been) very frustrating but these things happen, it's the cost of doing business at the elite level.

"While it sucked at the time, I had the chance to go back and do some training for the past six weeks.

"Hopefully I can have a big Big Bash and get out there next week and play well."

The Sixers, who started KFC BBL|15 with two defeats before opening their account with a 47-run win over the Thunder, next play on Boxing Day at the SCG against the Melbourne Stars.

They then have a five-day break until their next match on New Year's Day against the Renegades in Melbourne.

Sixers teammate Jack Edwards, who currently leads the competition wickets tally this season after claiming a career-best 5-26 against the Thunder, said Abbott – the league's most prolific men's bowler of all time with 175 wickets – would be "massive in" as they seek to get their season back on track.

"He brings a wealth of experience and skill … in all three aspects of the game," Edwards said following their win over the Thunder.

02:34 Play video Jack Edwards seals Sydney Smash with 5-wickets

"It'll be super exciting to see him back out there. We've been missing him and he's a great man to have around the group as well, so it's been nice to have him in the dugout the last few games and hopefully we see him back out in the field on Boxing Day.

"We were all disappointed for him (when he got injured). He worked so hard for a long time and has been a consistent performer to put himself into that opportunity (with the Test squad).

"You could tell he was a little bit disappointed as well, but he (didn't) let it show too much. He's always a positive guy around the group and looking to help out; he was out there at the 10-over mark talking to the bowlers about different plans.

"I'm sure he'll get another opportunity soon."

That opportunity could come during next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka with both he and Sixers teammate Ben Dwarshuis seeking to push their case for a spot in the Aussie squad with strong BBL campaigns.

Dwarshuis has taken the third most wickets for Australia in T20 internationals this year with 15 in 10 games and started BBL|15 with returns of 2-36 and 1-39 against the Scorchers and Strikers respectively.

Like Dwarshuis, Abbott was also part of Australia's T20I series victories over West Indies, South Africa and New Zealand in 2025.

KFC BBL|15 standings