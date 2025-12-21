Lyon ruled out of Adelaide Test with hamstring injury

Star spinner will play no further part in the third Test after hurting his right hamstring while fielding on day five

01:24 Play video Lyon leaves field with hamstring injury after diving save

Australia's push towards Ashes glory in Adelaide took a sour turn when their returning spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a hamstring injury while fielding during the third Test's fifth day.

Lyon evoked memories of his calf injury at Lord's in 2023 when he made a diving stop on the fine-leg boundary on Sunday and then pulled up lame, clutching at the top part of his right leg.

The 38-year-old immediately limped off the ground as a team physiotherapist attended to him. An Australian team spokesperson confirmed he would take no further part in the match.

Nathan Lyon pulls up sore after diving to save a boundary in the field on day five // Getty Images

Lyon was mid-spell when he exited as Australia chased the final four England wickets that will clinch them an unassailable 3-0 series victory.

The off-spinner has bowled 53 overs in this Test after only sending down two in the first Test before being left out for the second.

Lyon's latest soft-tissue concern will spark fears that he could miss the final two matches of this series. It is the latest in a series of hamstring injuries to Australian bowlers this summer after both Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott also endured similar complaints.

The major calf strain that ruled Lyon out of the final three Ashes Tests in 2023 was also to his right leg.

Nathan Lyon leaves the field assisted by a team official // Getty Images

If a serious injury is concerned, Lyon will be pushing time to return for the final two Tests of this series, which will conclude in Melbourne and Sydney. There are only four days between the third and fourth Tests, and the fourth and fifth.

That Australia look likely to retain the urn in Adelaide may at least ease the headache for selectors. Matthew Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy and Corey Rocchiccioli are the leading contenders to come into the squad if Lyon needs to be replaced.

Kuhnemann took 16 wickets in two Tests bowling alongside Lyon in Sri Lanka earlier this year. Murphy ably stood in for Lyon when he was hurt in the UK in 2023. Rocchiccioli, meanwhile, has been the best performed Sheffield Shield spinner over recent years.

Test-capped leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson is another option as the leading Shield wicket taker this summer with 21 wickets at 36.

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (third Test only): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue