Where can I see the schedule?

The NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes Series schedule has already been released and can be viewed here.

The full international 2025/26 schedule is yet to be announced. By registering for priority pre-sale access, you'll be among the first to receive the full international summer of cricket schedule as soon as it's released.

What's in store for the 2025/26 Australian Cricket Season?

Australia is set to host some of the biggest cricketing nations in an action-packed summer.

The season begins with the Men's series as Australia faces South Africa, followed by India’s return for ODI and T20I matches after the 2024 NRMA Insurance Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The highly anticipated Ashes Series will then close out the Men’s International season.

On the women’s side, Australia and India will clash in a multi-format showdown.

What updates will I receive by registering for Pre-sale Access?

By joining the Cricket Australia priority pre-sale list, you'll receive:

Early ticket access, before the general public.

Exclusive cricket news and updates, including match announcements and schedule releases.

Special promotions on tickets, merchandise, and premium experiences.

Stay ahead of the game and never miss a match by registering above.

Am I guaranteed a ticket by registering?

Registering does not guarantee a ticket, but it does give you the best chance to secure seats before they go on sale to the public.

Priority pre-sale members will receive an exclusive purchase window, helping you lock in your spot at the most in-demand matches of the 2025/26 cricket season.

When will tickets go on sale for the 2025/26 Cricket Season?

The official ticket on-sale date is yet to be announced. However, by registering for pre-sale access, you’ll be the first to hear when tickets will go on sale for the 2025/26 cricket season, and details about the priority early access ticketing period where you can access tickets before the general public.

Don’t miss your chance to secure seats for the Australia Men’s series against South Africa, India, and England, or the Australia Women’s multi-format series against India.

Will Premium Experiences be part of the early access period?

For those looking to elevate their cricket experience with hospitality packages, exclusive lounges and suites or outdoor boxes, please complete this form to receive specific information about upcoming opportunities.

Can I purchase tickets for a group of 10 or more during the early access period?

If you’re planning a group outing to the cricket, please note that early access and general public ticket sales will have a limit of 9 tickets per match day.

For larger group bookings (10+ people), please submit an enquiry, and our dedicated sales team will assist you in securing your booking.

I am already signed up to the Australian Cricket Family. Do I still need to register for priority pre-sale access?

If you are already a member of the Australian Cricket Family, you automatically receive the same early access as those registering through this form. There is no need to register again. Keep an eye on your emails for priority ticket updates.

I have a Cricket ID account. Do I still need to register for priority pre-sale access?

Cricket ID users will receive the same benefits as those registering through this pre-sale access form. If you have unsubscribed from our emails, we recommend re-registering to ensure you receive updates on schedule releases and early access ticket dates.