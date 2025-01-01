What's Included
- Enjoy a chef inspired formal 3-course menu
- Premium beverage package including beer, wine and standard spirits available from the first innings break
- Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service
- Unique once in a lifetime experience
- Unrivalled vantage point to view the match
- Opportunity to hear from a prominent cricket personality and gain insights into the game
Food & Beverages
On top of a seated three-course lunch, guests will also enjoy morning and afternoon tea, along with grazing stations available throughout the day ensuring no one goes hungry.
Premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be on offer, as will spirits, coffee and tea.
Dress Code
The Dress Code for The First XI is business casual. Guidelines are as follows:
Room Details
Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.
|Room
|Gil Langley
|Gate
|South Gate
|Stand
|River Bank Stand
|Level
|Level 4
Schedule
|Gates
|12:30
|Room Opens
|14:00
|Coin Toss
|14:00
|Start of Play
|14:30
|First Session
|14:30 - 16:30
|Innings Break
|16:30 - 17:10
|Second Session
|17:10 - 19:10
|Innings Break
|19:10 - 19:30
|Final Session
|19:30 - 21:30
|Estimated End of Play
|21:30
|Room Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play
Invitation Template
Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!