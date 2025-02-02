First XI

The First XI is the ultimate indulgence if attending a Test match is on your bucket list. It is luxury and experience combined including a custom designed menu, premium beverages, unrivalled views of the match, entertainment, and at-match guest experience.

MCG

The Melbourne Cricket Ground is located about 1km from the CBD in Yarra Park. Map

Conditions of Entry

Familiarise yourself with the venue's conditions of entry prior to match day.

Transport & Parking

Plan your journey to the venue including public transport, parking, drop-off/pick up locations.

Accessibility

The venue's accessibility information can be found here

Venue Map

Click on the map to enlarge or download.

What's Included

Enjoy a chef inspired formal 3-course menu

Premium beverage package including beer, wine and standard spirits available from the first innings break

Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service

Unique once in a lifetime experience

Unrivalled vantage point to view the match

Opportunity to hear from a prominent cricket personality and gain insights into the game

Dress Code

The Dress Code for Signature Dining is business casual. Guidelines are as follows:

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Legends Room A Gate Gate 6 Stand Shane Warne Stand Level Level 2

Schedule

Gates 13:30 Room Opens 14:00 Coin Toss 14:00 Start of Play 14:30 First Session 14:30 - 16:30 Innings Break 16:30 - 17:10 Second Session 17:10 - 19:10 Innings Break 19:10 - 19:30 Final Session 19:30 - 21:30 Estimated End of Play

21:30 Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!