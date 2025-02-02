First XI
The First XI is the ultimate indulgence if attending a Test match is on your bucket list. It is luxury and experience combined including a custom designed menu, premium beverages, unrivalled views of the match, entertainment, and at-match guest experience.
MCG
The Melbourne Cricket Ground is located about 1km from the CBD in Yarra Park. Map
Conditions of Entry
Familiarise yourself with the venue's conditions of entry prior to match day.
Transport & Parking
Plan your journey to the venue including public transport, parking, drop-off/pick up locations.
Accessibility
The venue's accessibility information can be found here
Venue Map
Click on the map to enlarge or download.
What's Included
-
Enjoy a chef inspired formal 3-course menu
-
Premium beverage package including beer, wine and standard spirits available from the first innings break
-
Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service
- Unique once in a lifetime experience
-
Unrivalled vantage point to view the match
-
Opportunity to hear from a prominent cricket personality and gain insights into the game
Dress Code
The Dress Code for Signature Dining is business casual. Guidelines are as follows:
Room Details
Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.
|Room
|Legends Room A
|Gate
|Gate 6
|Stand
|Shane Warne Stand
|Level
|Level 2
Schedule
|Gates
|13:30
|Room Opens
|14:00
|Coin Toss
|14:00
|Start of Play
|14:30
|First Session
|14:30 - 16:30
|Innings Break
|16:30 - 17:10
|Second Session
|17:10 - 19:10
|Innings Break
|19:10 - 19:30
|Final Session
|19:30 - 21:30
|Estimated End of Play
|21:30
|Room Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play
Invitation Template
Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!