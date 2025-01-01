THE LOUNGE

Inclusions

All day grazing menu with a range of canapés and light dishes

Beverage package including beer, wine, and soft drinks, coffee and tea*

Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you’ve got an excellent view of the action

Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main innings break

Dedicated reception host offering all day concierge service

Enjoy your day in air-conditioned comfort*

Smart Casual Dress Code

Please note this room is not pitch facing for the West Test in Perth and the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.



*Coffee/Tea and Air-Conditioning not available for the Women's ODI at Allan Border Field as this is an outdoors space.