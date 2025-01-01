InMobi
THE LOUNGE

The Lounge is unrivalled fun at the cricket in a relaxed environment. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with a grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, as well as indoor seating

Inclusions

  • All day grazing menu with a range of canapés and light dishes
  • Beverage package including beer, wine, and soft drinks, coffee and tea*
  • Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you’ve got an excellent view of the action
  • Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main innings break
  • Dedicated reception host offering all day concierge service
  • Enjoy your day in air-conditioned comfort*
  • Smart Casual Dress Code

Please note this room is not pitch facing for the West Test in Perth and the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

*Coffee/Tea and Air-Conditioning not available for the Women's ODI at Allan Border Field as this is an outdoors space.

