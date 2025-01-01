THE LOUNGE

Inclusions
- All day grazing menu with a range of canapés and light dishes
- Beverage package including beer, wine, and soft drinks, coffee and tea*
- Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you’ve got an excellent view of the action
- Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main innings break
- Dedicated reception host offering all day concierge service
- Enjoy your day in air-conditioned comfort*
- Smart Casual Dress Code
Please note this room is not pitch facing for the West Test in Perth and the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.
*Coffee/Tea and Air-Conditioning not available for the Women's ODI at Allan Border Field as this is an outdoors space.