InMobi
Return to Homepage
Register Your Interest (opens new window)
Register Your Interest (opens new window)

Men's T20I Series

4th T20I v India

Gold Coast Stadium | 6 November 2025

  • The Lounge - SOLD OUT

    The Lounge is unrivalled fun at the cricket in a relaxed environment. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with an all-day grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, as well as outdoor seating.

  • Private Suites - SOLD OUT

    Soak up the atmosphere in style with a private indoor pitch-facing suite to enjoy with clients, colleagues or friends. Max capacities vary. Food & Beverages included.