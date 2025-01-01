InMobi
NRMA Insurance Men's Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Boxing Day Test v India

MCG | 26-30 December 2024

  • First XI

    The First XI is the ultimate indulgence if attending a Test match is on your bucket list. It is luxury and experience combined including a custom designed menu, premium beverages, reserved table seating as well as outdoor seating, plus a truly once in a lifetime experience.

  • Signature Dining

    Signature Dining delivers action and style in contemporary comfort, the perfect place to enjoy the cricket both on the pitch and off. Share the moment with curated dishes including a 2-course plated meal, beverage package, reserved table seating as well as pitch-facing seats.

  • Hassett Lounge

    Exclusive to the Boxing Day Test at the MCG - Hassett Lounge is unrivalled fun at the cricket in a relaxed environment. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with an all-day grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, as well as outdoor seating

  • Harrison Lounge - SOLD OUT

    Exclusive to Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG - Harrison Lounge is unrivalled fun at the cricket in a relaxed environment. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with an all-day grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, as well as outdoor seating