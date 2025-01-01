InMobi
OUTDOOR BAR

Outdoor Bar is unrivalled fun at the cricket in a relaxed environment. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with an all-day grazing menu with substantial canapes, beverage package, unreserved bar tables and a great view of the ground

Inclusions

  • Grazing menu with substantial canapes
  • Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea
  • Dedicated reception host offering all-day concierge service
  • Great view of the ground
  • Unreserved bar tables
  • Smart Casual Dress Code

