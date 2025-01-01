Inclusions
- Grazing menu with substantial canapes
- Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea
- Dedicated reception host offering all-day concierge service
- Great view of the ground
- Unreserved bar tables
- Smart Casual Dress Code
Outdoor Bar is unrivalled fun at the cricket in a relaxed environment. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with an all-day grazing menu with substantial canapes, beverage package, unreserved bar tables and a great view of the ground
