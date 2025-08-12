Men's T20I Series
1st & 2nd T20I v South Africa
Marrara Stadium | 10 & 12 August 2025
The Lounge
The Lounge is unrivalled fun at the cricket, the perfect place for friends or clients to come together and enjoy the match! Relax with a substantial grazing menu, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, as well as outdoor seating.Buy Now - 10 Aug Buy Now - 12 Aug Learn More
Outdoor Bar
Available on Sunday the 10th of August only. Enjoy a relaxed, social environment perfect for spending the day with family, friends or clients. Indulge in a grazing menu with substantial canapes, beverage package, unreserved bar tables and a great view of the ground.Buy Now Learn More
Private Suites
Soak up the atmosphere in style with a private indoor pitch-facing suite to enjoy with clients, colleagues, or friends. Food & Beverages included.Buy Now - 10 Aug Buy Now - 12 Aug Learn More