Champions Corner

Exclusive to Allan Border Field Women's International Matches - Relax in the outdoor space overlooking the pitch with all day grazing menu, food stations, beverage package and unreserved lounge seating. It’s the perfect spot to relax and watch the cricket.

Allan Border Field

Based in the Brisbane suburb of Albion, Allan Border Field is part of the National Cricket Centre. Map

Transport & Parking

Plan your journey to the venue including public transport, parking, drop-off/pick up locations.

Venue Map

Click on the map to enlarge or download.

What's Included

All-day grazing menu with a range of canapés and light dishes

Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main meal

Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea

Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you've got an excellent of the action

Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service

Dress Code

The Dress Code for the Champions Corner is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Schedule - 5 December 2024

Gates 13:30 Hospitality Opens 13:50 Coin Toss 13:50 Start of Play 14:20 First Session 14:20 - 17:30 Innings Break 17:30 - 18:00 Second Session 18:00 - 21:10 Estimated End of Play 21:10 Hospitality Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Schedule - 8 December 2024

Gates 09:00 Hospitality Opens 09:15 Coin Toss 09:15 Start of Play 09:45 First Session 09:45 - 12:55 Innings Break 12:55 - 13:25 Second Session 13:25 - 16:35 Estimated End of Play 16:35 Hospitality Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!