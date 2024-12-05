Champions Corner
Exclusive to Allan Border Field Women's International Matches - Relax in the outdoor space overlooking the pitch with all day grazing menu, food stations, beverage package and unreserved lounge seating. It’s the perfect spot to relax and watch the cricket.
Allan Border Field
Based in the Brisbane suburb of Albion, Allan Border Field is part of the National Cricket Centre. Map
Transport & Parking
Plan your journey to the venue including public transport, parking, drop-off/pick up locations.
Venue Map
Click on the map to enlarge or download.
What's Included
- All-day grazing menu with a range of canapés and light dishes
- Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main meal
- Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea
- Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you've got an excellent of the action
- Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service
Dress Code
The Dress Code for the Champions Corner is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:
Room Details
Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.
Schedule - 5 December 2024
|Gates
|13:30
|Hospitality Opens
|13:50
|Coin Toss
|13:50
|Start of Play
|14:20
|First Session
|14:20 - 17:30
|Innings Break
|17:30 - 18:00
|Second Session
|18:00 - 21:10
|Estimated End of Play
|21:10
|Hospitality Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play
Schedule - 8 December 2024
|Gates
|09:00
|Hospitality Opens
|09:15
|Coin Toss
|09:15
|Start of Play
|09:45
|First Session
|09:45 - 12:55
|Innings Break
|12:55 - 13:25
|Second Session
|13:25 - 16:35
|Estimated End of Play
|16:35
|Hospitality Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play
Invitation Template
Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!