The Lounge

The Lounge is unrivalled fun at the cricket in a relaxed environment. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with a grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, as well as indoor seating.

What's Included

  • 2-course plated menu with a range of canapes and light dishes
  • Beverage package including beer, wine and soft drinks, barista coffee and tea
  • Dedicated seating area which ensures you have an excellent view of the action
  • Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service
  • Opportunity to hear from a prominent cricket personality and gain insights into the game

Dress Code

The Dress Code for Signature Dining is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Gil Langley
Gate South
Stand Riverbank Stand
Level 4

Schedule

Gates 12:30
Room Opens 13:30
Coin Toss 13:30
Start of Play 14:00
First Session 14:00 - 17:30
Innings Break 17:30 - 18:00
Second Session 18:00 - 21:30
Estimated End of Play
 21:30
Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!