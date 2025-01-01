What's Included
-
2-course plated menu with a range of canapes and light dishes
-
Beverage package including beer, wine and soft drinks, barista coffee and tea
-
Dedicated seating area which ensures you have an excellent view of the action
-
Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service
- Opportunity to hear from a prominent cricket personality and gain insights into the game
Dress Code
The Dress Code for Signature Dining is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:
Room Details
Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.
|Room
|Gil Langley
|Gate
|South
|Stand
|Riverbank Stand
|Level
|4
Schedule
|Gates
|12:30
|Room Opens
|13:30
|Coin Toss
|13:30
|Start of Play
|14:00
|First Session
|14:00 - 17:30
|Innings Break
|17:30 - 18:00
|Second Session
|18:00 - 21:30
|Estimated End of Play
|21:30
|Room Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play
Invitation Template
Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!