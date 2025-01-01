What's Included

2-course plated menu with a range of canapes and light dishes

Beverage package including beer, wine and soft drinks, barista coffee and tea

Dedicated seating area which ensures you have an excellent view of the action

Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service

Opportunity to hear from a prominent cricket personality and gain insights into the game

Dress Code

The Dress Code for Signature Dining is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Gil Langley Gate South Stand Riverbank Stand Level 4

Schedule

Gates 12:30 Room Opens 13:30 Coin Toss 13:30 Start of Play 14:00 First Session 14:00 - 17:30 Innings Break 17:30 - 18:00 Second Session 18:00 - 21:30 Estimated End of Play

21:30 Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!