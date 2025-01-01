What's Included
2-course plated menu with a range of canapés and light dishes
Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea
Dedicated seating area which ensures you have an excellent view of the action
Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service
Opportunity to hear from a prominent cricket personality and gain insights into the game
Food & Beverages
Signature Dining offers a plated, sit-down meal, with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages served throughout the day.
Dress Code
The Dress Code for Signature Dining is business casual. Guidelines are as follows:
Room Details
Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.
|Room
|Chairman's Room
|Gate
|South Gate
|Stand
|River Bank Stand
|Level
|Level 3
Schedule
|Gates
|12:30
|Room Opens
|14:00
|Coin Toss
|14:00
|Start of Play
|14:30
|First Session
|14:30 - 16:30
|Innings Break
|16:30 - 17:10
|Second Session
|17:10 - 19:10
|Innings Break
|19:10 - 19:30
|Final Session
|19:30 - 21:30
|Estimated End of Play
|21:30
|Room Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play
Invitation Template
Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!