What's Included

All day grazing menu with a range of canapes and light dishes

Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main meal

Beverage package including beer, wine and soft drinks, coffee and tea

Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you’ve got an excellent view of the action

Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service

Dress Code

The Dress Code for The Deck is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Graham Cornes Deck Gate East Gate Stand Eastern Stand Level Level 3

Schedule

Gates 12:30 Room Opens 14:00 Coin Toss 14:00 Start of Play 14:30 First Session 14:30 - 16:30 Innings Break 16:30 - 17:10 Second Session 17:10 - 19:10 Innings Break 19:10 - 19:30 Final Session 19:30 - 21:30 Estimated End of Play

21:30 Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!