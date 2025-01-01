InMobi
The Deck

Exclusive to Adelaide Oval - The Deck offers prime position overlooking the historic Hill. It’s like you and your friends on the back deck at home only better! With all day grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, unreserved bar tables, as well as outdoor seating, it’s the perfect spot to relax and watch the cricket.

What's Included

  • All day grazing menu with a range of canapes and light dishes
  • Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main meal
  • Beverage package including beer, wine and soft drinks, coffee and tea
  • Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you’ve got an excellent view of the action
  • Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service

Dress Code

The Dress Code for The Deck is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Graham Cornes Deck
Gate East Gate
Stand Eastern Stand
Level Level 3

Schedule

Gates 12:30
Room Opens 14:00
Coin Toss 14:00
Start of Play 14:30
First Session 14:30 - 16:30
Innings Break 16:30 - 17:10
Second Session 17:10 - 19:10
Innings Break 19:10 - 19:30
Final Session 19:30 - 21:30
Estimated End of Play
 21:30
Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

