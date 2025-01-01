Private Suite Inclusions

Soak up the atmosphere in style with a private indoor pitch-facing suite to enjoy with clients, colleagues, or friends.

Exclusive private room overlooking the field

Customise the space to your personal requirements

Additional charges apply for catering and steward fees

Outdoor Box Inclusions

The ultimate outdoor private seating experience to soak up the cricket atmosphere with clients, colleagues, or friends.

Enjoy enhanced levels of service with stewards to deliver food and beverages to your seats

Dress Code

The dress code in suites and boxes is at the discretion of the host.

Suite/Box Location Details

Entry and access information will be listed on your ticket.

Schedule

Your private suite/outdoor box will be available to access 30 minutes prior to the start of play and must be vacated 30 minutes after the conclusion of play. Last Drinks will be at the conclusion of play.

Gates 17:30 Suite/Box Opens 18:15 Coin Toss 18:15 Start of Play 18:45 First Session 18:45 - 20:00 Innings Break 20:00 - 20:15 Second Session 20:15 - 21:30 Estimated End of Play

21:30 Suite/Box Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!