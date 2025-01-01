What's Included
All day grazing menu with a range of canapes and light dishes
Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main meal
Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea
Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service
Dress Code
The Dress Code for Pavilion Lounge is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:
Room Details
Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.
|Room
|Gil Langley
|Gate
|South
|Stand
|River Bank Stand
|Level
|4
Schedule
|Gates
|17:30
|Room Opens
|18:15
|Coin Toss
|18:15
|Start of Play
|18:45
|First Session
|18:45 - 20:00
|Innings Break
|20:00 - 20:15
|Second Session
|20:15 - 21:30
|Estimated End of Play
|21:30
|Room Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play
