The Lounge

The Lounge is unrivalled fun at the cricket, the perfect place for friends or clients to come together and enjoy the T20I in style! Relax with substantial grazing menu, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, as well as indoor seating.

What's Included

  • All day grazing menu with a range of canapes and light dishes
  • Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main meal
  • Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea
  • Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service

Dress Code

The Dress Code for Pavilion Lounge is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Gil Langley
Gate South
Stand River Bank Stand
Level 4

Schedule

Gates 17:30
Room Opens 18:15
Coin Toss 18:15
Start of Play 18:45
First Session 18:45 - 20:00
Innings Break 20:00 - 20:15
Second Session 20:15 - 21:30
Estimated End of Play
 21:30
Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

