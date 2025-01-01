What's Included

Enjoy a chef inspired formal 3-course menu





Premium beverage package including beer, wine and standard spirits available from the first innings break





Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service





Unique once in a lifetime experience





Unrivalled vantage point to view the match





Opportunity to hear from a prominent cricket personality and gain insights into the game

Food & Beverages

On top of a seated three-course lunch, guests will also enjoy morning and afternoon tea, along with grazing stations available throughout the day ensuring no one goes hungry.



Premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be on offer, as will spirits, coffee and tea.

Dress Code

The Dress Code for The First XI is business casual. Guidelines are as follows:

Please note stiletto heels are not permitted for the Field of Play Walk.

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Legends Room Gate 6 Stand Shane Warne Stand Level 2

Schedule

Gates 09:00 Room Opens 10:00 Coin Toss 10:00 Start of Play 10:30 First Session 10:30 - 12:30 Innings Break 12:30 - 13:10 Second Session 13:10 - 15:10 Innings Break 15:10 - 15:30 Final Session 15:30 - 17:30 Estimated End of Play

17:30 Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!